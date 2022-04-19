Harrisburg, Pa. — A fentanyl and methamphetamine ring operating out of Schuylkill County has been busted, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

Investigators say five people orchestrated the sale and distribution of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of methamphetamine per week in the region over the last year.

Said Rivera, the ring leader, and dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis and Joseph Weikel, are now facing charges of running a corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rivera is a convicted felon and cannot posses a firearm; he faces an additional charge for that, Shapiro said.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing fentanyl replace heroin as the dominant opioid here in Pennsylvania, because of its low cost – as little as .79 cents a dose.” Shapiro said. “We are also seeing fentanyl contaminating other drugs, sometimes at lethal doses. We will not sit idly by when dealers traffic poison across Pennsylvania and try to profit from devastating our communities. My office, along with our strong law enforcement partners like District Attorney Mike O’Pake, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

The investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, in partnership with Pottsville Bureau of Police, Port Carbon Police Department, and other local law enforcement.

Search warrants were executed at various locations associated with the defendants in Schuylkill County. These searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 368 doses of methamphetamine, approximately 2300 doses of fentanyl, two bags of fentanyl pills (approx. 55 grams), approximately 746 individually packaged bags each containing fentanyl, four rifles, one pistol, $8,052 in cash, several digital scales, and packaging materials.

Additional fentanyl, paraphernalia and ammunition were found in a search of a car used in this drug operation.

“The ringleader of this drug trafficking ring was a felon not to possess firearms. Agents seized five guns while executing search warrants. Drug trafficking continues to be a violent enterprise,” said Shapiro.

Due to its low cost and high potency, fentanyl has increasingly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania. In 2021, the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl than in the previous four years combined, while seizures of heroin declined.

“Fighting the war on drugs in Schuylkill County is not a singular effort. Collaboration and cooperation among all law enforcement entities and agencies is the key to success. I am honored and proud to welcome Josh Shapiro, the Attorney General of Pennsylvania, to Schuylkill County so as to ensure Schuylkill County residents that we are working and fighting every day to keep you safe from the crime that drug dealers and users try to bring into our County. The District Attorney’s Office of Schuylkill County thanks Mr. Shapiro, our Sheriff’s Office, state and local law enforcement, and federal authorities for your commitment to winning the war on drugs.”

The Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation agents out of Allentown have established strong partnerships with the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Drug Task Force and many of the local police departments, specifically Pottsville Bureau of Police.

As a result, agents executed 20 search warrants resulting in the seizure of 14 firearms, approximately $40,000 cash, 2,489 grams of methamphetamine; cocaine; heroin; marijuana and various fentanyl pills in 2021, and made 10 arrests.

Police affidavits

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.