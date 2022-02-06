Trout Run, Pa. — During a presentation in school about abuse and how to report it, a school counselor said she noticed a student begin to cry.

The child was approached after class and asked about her reaction. According to an affidavit from State Police, the child told the counselor she had been sexually abused.

Timothy Wayne Kuhns, 34, of Williamsport was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors on Jan. 26 after an investigation into the allegations by authorities.

“(School Counselor) related the victim told her ‘nobody knows this’ and continued to explain that ‘Tim Kuhns’ touches her where she doesn’t want to be touched and is only nice to her when other people are around,” wrote State Trooper Josiah Reiner.

During a tour for new students on Sept. 3, 2020, a counselor spoke about reporting sexual abuse and noticed the juvenile put her head down and begin to cry. After speaking with her, the counselor alerted Lycoming Children and Youth, who then reported the incident to PSP Montoursville.

A forensic interview was conducted with the child, who told authorities she awoke one night with no underpants and Kuhns standing over her. Kuhns allegedly attempted to force the juvenile to perform oral sex on him several times while he was exposed.

According to the report, Kuhns left the child’s room after the accuser got out of bed and stood by the door. Once Kuhns left, the child told authorities she cried herself to sleep.

“(School Counselor) further related that (accuser) said Kuhns has told her not to tell anyone that he touches her, or he would beat her,” wrote Reiner.

Kuhns was charged with second-degree felony intimidates or intends to intimidate person to refrain from reporting. He was also charged with several third-degree felonies that included indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors to go with first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure and second-degree indecent assault.

Kuhns was arraigned before Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 26 and will face him again on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing. Kuhns posted $50,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman and was released from the Lycoming County Prison on Jan. 27.

