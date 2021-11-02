Williamsport, Pa. -- In a year when school board members have been under intense scrutiny, four Williamsport School Board incumbents kept their seats and newcomer Michelle Deavor was added to the ranks, according to unofficial election night results.
Board members Jane Penman and Lisa Nible have terms that expire on Dec. 1, 2021, and neither of them ran for re-election on Tuesday.
Over 23,000 voters showed up to the polls in Williamsport’s school district – just under 27% of the district’s registered voters.
Below are the full school board results for Lycoming County:
Williamsport School Board (Five open seats)
Barbara D. Reeves 2687 (12%) WINNER
Scott R. Williams 2317 (10%)
Jamie Sanders 3255 (14%) WINNER
Fatima Royal 1863 (8%)
Adam C. Welteroth 3464 (15%) WINNER
Cody Derr 3577 (15) WINNER
Michelle Deavor 2927 (13%) WINNER
South Williamsport School Board (Four open seats)
Region One
- Airneezer Paige Bingham (138 (25%) WINNER
- Nathan D. Miller 315 (58%) WINNER
Region Two
- Steven W. Rupert 557 (97%) WINNER
Region Three
- Cathy Bachman 492 (96%) WINNER
East Lycoming School Board (Four open seats)
Region One
- Matt Pendrak 474 (27%) WINNER
- Michael A. Mamrak 521 (30%) WINNER
Region Two
- Tara T. Buebendorf 227 (60%) WINNER
Region Three
- Lisa McClintock 504 (51%) WINNER
Loyalsock Township School District (Five open seats)
Four Year term
Robert D. Leidhecker 1623 (22%) WINNER
Melvin E. Wentzel 1310 (18%) WINNER
Chip Edmonds 1326 (18%) WINNER
Hal Gee 1907 (26%) WINNER
Two Year Term
Marissa Moore 2318 (97%) WINNER
