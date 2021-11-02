Untitled design-15.jpg
Williamsport, Pa. -- In a year when school board members have been under intense scrutiny, four Williamsport School Board incumbents kept their seats and newcomer Michelle Deavor was added to the ranks, according to unofficial election night results. 

Board members Jane Penman and Lisa Nible have terms that expire on Dec. 1, 2021, and neither of them ran for re-election on Tuesday. 

Over 23,000 voters showed up to the polls in Williamsport’s school district – just under 27% of the district’s registered voters.  

Below are the full school board results for Lycoming County: 

Williamsport School Board (Five open seats)

  • Barbara D. Reeves 2687 (12%) WINNER

  • Scott R. Williams 2317 (10%) 

  • Jamie Sanders 3255 (14%) WINNER

  • Fatima Royal 1863 (8%) 

  • Adam C. Welteroth 3464 (15%) WINNER

  • Cody Derr 3577 (15) WINNER

  • Michelle Deavor 2927 (13%) WINNER

South Williamsport School Board (Four open seats) 

  • Region One

    • Airneezer Paige Bingham (138 (25%) WINNER
    • Nathan D. Miller 315 (58%) WINNER 

  • Region Two

    • Steven W. Rupert 557 (97%) WINNER

  • Region Three

    • Cathy Bachman 492 (96%) WINNER

East Lycoming School Board (Four open seats) 

  • Region One

    • Matt Pendrak 474 (27%) WINNER
    • Michael A. Mamrak 521 (30%) WINNER

  • Region Two

    • Tara T. Buebendorf 227 (60%) WINNER

  • Region Three

    • Lisa McClintock 504 (51%) WINNER

Loyalsock Township School District (Five open seats) 

Four Year term

  • Robert D. Leidhecker 1623 (22%) WINNER

  • Melvin E. Wentzel  1310 (18%) WINNER

  • Chip Edmonds 1326 (18%) WINNER

  • Hal Gee 1907 (26%) WINNER

Two Year Term

  • Marissa Moore 2318 (97%) WINNER

