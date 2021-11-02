Williamsport, Pa. -- In a year when school board members have been under intense scrutiny, four Williamsport School Board incumbents kept their seats and newcomer Michelle Deavor was added to the ranks, according to unofficial election night results.

Board members Jane Penman and Lisa Nible have terms that expire on Dec. 1, 2021, and neither of them ran for re-election on Tuesday.

Over 23,000 voters showed up to the polls in Williamsport’s school district – just under 27% of the district’s registered voters.

Below are the full school board results for Lycoming County:

Williamsport School Board (Five open seats)

Barbara D. Reeves 2687 (12%) WINNER

Scott R. Williams 2317 (10%)

Jamie Sanders 3255 (14%) WINNER

Fatima Royal 1863 (8%)

Adam C. Welteroth 3464 (15%) WINNER

Cody Derr 3577 (15) WINNER

Michelle Deavor 2927 (13%) WINNER

South Williamsport School Board (Four open seats)

Region One Airneezer Paige Bingham (138 (25%) WINNER Nathan D. Miller 315 (58%) WINNER

Region Two Steven W. Rupert 557 (97%) WINNER

Region Three Cathy Bachman 492 (96%) WINNER



East Lycoming School Board (Four open seats)

Region One Matt Pendrak 474 (27%) WINNER Michael A. Mamrak 521 (30%) WINNER

Region Two Tara T. Buebendorf 227 (60%) WINNER

Region Three Lisa McClintock 504 (51%) WINNER



Loyalsock Township School District (Five open seats)

Four Year term

Robert D. Leidhecker 1623 (22%) WINNER

Melvin E. Wentzel 1310 (18%) WINNER

Chip Edmonds 1326 (18%) WINNER

Hal Gee 1907 (26%) WINNER

Two Year Term

Marissa Moore 2318 (97%) WINNER

Visit On The PULSE for more election coverage