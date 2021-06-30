Williamsport, Pa. - With a view of the Susquehanna River and the Hiawatha Paddle Wheel Riverboat, the Lycoming County Women Democrats held their annual Kay Ertel scholarship picnic at the Susquehanna State Park on Thursday, June 24.

Based on their service contributions to their communities, two local senior girls were each awarded $400 scholarships from the Kay Ertel Scholarship fund. Ertel is the wife of the late U. S. Rep. Allen E. Ertel, who served in congress from 1977-1983.

Emma Hogan, Muncy High School, will be attending Penn State University in the fall and wants to major in education and history.

Emma hopes to lead students to make “well informed decisions and opinions for themselves.” She was class president and is involved with Polar Princesses, Make-a-Wish foundation, Future Business Leaders of America, among other charitable work.

Katelyn Taylor, Montgomery High School, also will be attending Penn State University. She is also the Lycoming County Dairy Princess. Her involvement with 4-H includes placement in the World Dairy Expo and many speaking engagements throughout the county.

Taylor has raised funds for the Pennsylvania Food Bank, and created a cookbook which raised over $2,000. She plans to major in Agricultural Science.

Statewide judicial candidates among guests

Candidate for Pennsylvania Supreme Court Maria McLaughlin was one of the guest speakers; along with Judge Timika Lane, running for PA Superior Court; and Judge Lori Dumas, running for Commonwealth Court.

McLaughlin said she intends to visit all 67 Pa. counties, and so far has personally visited 39. She currently serves on the Superior Court. She was elected in 2017.

Lane has served for seven years on the Court of Common Pleas and has been “Recommended” for Superior Court by the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 2021.

Dumas came from Philadelphia and has served on the bench for over 18 years, both in family court and the criminal division with a focus on human trafficking.

She pleaded that everyone “vote for Democracy.”

Local candidates were also present and spoke on behalf of their constituents.

Lauren Baumann Frisco, running for supervisor in Loyalsock Township, said she wants to help fix the congested traffic problem on East Third St., as well as offering pedestrian safety for more families.

Stacey Butterfield represented candidate Liz Miele, who is running for re-election to Williamsport City Council. Miele’s experience on the council, and as a small business owner in historic Williamsport, is how Miele will continue to advocate for the city, according to Butterfield.

McKenna Long, a Hughesville native and business owner, is running for the borough's council, and is seeking support to help get more registered vote in Hughesville. She also said she wants “more transparency” on issues for the public.

The Lycoming Women Democrats will not meet in July and prior to this, but will have held meetings via Zoom. The organization hopes to continue meeting in person starting in Aug. on the fourth Thurs. of each month.

A fundraiser to support local candidates will be held on Sept. 18 at Montgomery Park.