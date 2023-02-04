Sayre, Pa. — A Sayre man allegedly broke into an apartment in the Rosalyn Court apartment building in Sayre and harassed residents in another apartment in the same building.

The night of Jan. 23, multiple calls came to police about a man loitering and banging outside one apartment window, and breaking and entering into a second.

A resident of the apartment building told police that someone had hit and broken his doorknob. Frightened by the alleged disturbance, the occupant of the apartment ran out, called police, and waited for them to arrive.

That's when Red allegedly entered the apartment.

When police knocked on the door of that apartment, they found a broken doorknob, a larg pipe wrench, and a man who matched the description of the burglary suspect: large, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants.

Dominic Elijah Red, 21, of Sayre, claimed to have discovered the broken doorknob. Concerned for the occupants, he entered the apartment to check on everybody, Red told police during an interview.

A second disturbance in the same building was reported by an upstairs neighbor, who said a man was banging on their kitchen window and yelling just before 3:30 a.m. Investigators said they located a handprint on the window.

In both instances, the accusers were able to identify Red as "the downstairs neighbor," and described his clothes as a dark hoodie and pants, according to investigators.

“Red also appeared to be very paranoid and continuously changed his stories and accounts on what occurred," Officer Christopher Warren said.

The upstairs neighbors said Red did not have permission to be at their apartment. One witness who spoke with police said it has been an ongoing issue with Red.

After first denying any involvement in the loitering accusation, Red later said he was on the upstairs balcony, "trying to hear what the guy harassing him was saying."

He's charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Red pled guilty to third-degree misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night in a separate case, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

