Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store.

Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle.

Stillman later told police he headed to a friend’s house in Elmira, NY, because he would feel safe there, according to the affidavit.

Upon reaching his destination, Stillman ditched the truck, which he said had keys in the ignition when he found it. The vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of a funeral home.

Apparently tired from the drive, Stillman fell asleep at his friend’s home. He claimed somebody cut his ankle monitor off while he was resting.

Stillman was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was given $75,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

Stillman will remain in custody at the Bradford County Prison as he awaits a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

