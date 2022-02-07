scam alert.jpg

Lycoming County, Pa. -- The Office of Voter Services has learned that one or more suspicious individuals may be going door-to-door, according to a news release from the Board of Elections.

These individuals are identifying themselves as Voter Services employees in some cases.

In other cases, these individuals are reportedly refusing to identify themselves or disclose with what party, candidate, or organization they are affiliated.

According to the Board of Elections, Voter Services employees do not conduct door-to-door solicitation of any kind.

If a person knocks on your door and claims to be from Voter Services, or if they refuse to identify themselves or disclose the party, candidate, or organization with which they are affiliated, you should be very skeptical of their questions and intentions – particularly any attempt to obtain personal identifying information such as your date of birth, driver’s license number, or Social Security number.

Call Voter Services at (570) 327-2267 to report any suspicious encounters. Voter Services is open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.


