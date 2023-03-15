Forksville, Pa. — A scammer used information from a job networking site to convince a woman to turn over her social security number and other vital information, police say.

The 23-year-old Forksville woman told police she was contacted by an unknown person about a potential job offer between Feb. 8-14. The scammer used information about her that was publicly posted on Linkedin, a professional networking website.

The woman gave the suspect her social security number, her date of birth, and address before realizing she was being scammed, according to Trooper Barrett of state police at Laporte.

She immediately put a freeze on her social security, police say. The victim did not lose any money, Barrett noted.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office warns against giving strangers access to personal information and offers tips on what to do if that happens. For more information, visit the AG's webpage on cybersecurity here.

