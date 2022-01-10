Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a new scam involving popular banking apps, including Zelle.

Scammers will send a text message that claims to be from a bank’s fraud department stating the customer had a suspicious payment through Zelle and asking the victim to verify the transfer.

What the scammer is actually doing is walking the victim through the process to reset the victim’s account password. Once the password is reset, the cybercriminal can empty the victim’s bank account in a matter of minutes.

Login information, such as usernames, passwords and any one-time codes, is confidential and should not be shared with anyone, including a financial institution. State police also say no one from a bank will ever ask for your login information.

Residents who fall victim to a scam are reminded to report it to their local police department.