Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Sheriff's office would like to alert the community about a new scam targeting people in Lycoming County. The Sheriff's office received calls from residents of the County that had received phone calls (at home, at work and on personal cell phones) from a male caller.

The caller claims to work for the Sheriff's office: “I am with the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office and you have Warrants for your arrest. You are required to pay $5,000 immediately or face incarceration." The caller then directs the individual to a UPS store to send the money.

The caller sometimes makes several statements such as:

1. There is a warrant for your arrest because you have failed to report for court or

2. You must pay a Bail. The intention of the scammer is to access Bank Account information, PayPal type account number or a personal credit card number to SCARE the resident into paying the amount ordered by the scammer. Obviously, this information and caller is clearly a scam. before you give anyone your personal information, always call the agency the caller purports to be. In this case, please call the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff at 570.327.2280 OR the Lycoming County Court Administration at 570. 327.2330.

NOTE: The Office of Sheriff does not conduct business in this manner by telephone.

The Sheriff's office provided these guidelines to protest yourself from becoming the victim of a Scam:

1. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD A RESIDENT EVER PROVIDE ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION BY PHONE UNLESS THE RESIDENT PERSONALLY KNOWS THE CALLER.

2. NEVER PROVIDE CREDIT CARD INFO, SOCIAL SECURITY NO., DATE OF BIRTH, BANK INFORMATION,ETC, TO ANYONE WHOM THE RESIDENT DOES NOT PERSONALLY KNOW OR WITH WHOM A RESIDENT HAS NOT INITIATED THE CALL.

3. NOTE ANY TELEPHONE NUMBER OF THE CALLER, THAT IS INDICATED ON THE RESIDENT’S TELEPHONE SYSTEM.

4. DOCUMENT THE CONVERSATION WITH THE SUSPECT MAKING THE CALL.

5. DISCONNECT WITHOUT PROVIDING ANY INFORMATION TO THE CALLER.

6. CALL THE OFFICE OF THE LYCOMING COUNTY SHERIFF AT 570.327.2280 IF A RESIDENT HAS ANY CONCERNS THAT HE OR SHE MAY BE A WANTED PERSON OR TO INQUIRE IF THE OFFICE OF SHERIFF HAS ANY REASON TO MAKE CONTACT WITH YOU.

Be aware criminals are able to access personal information simply with use of personal computers and Web sites that have our personal information. Such sites are “white pages and social media sites”,etc.

Any residents who have already received any calls similar to these described, are requested to call the Office of Lycoming County Sheriff to report the calls. Scammers who are questioned by you will become very uncooperative and avoid questioning.

Please share this information with friends, relatives and neighbors in an effort to prevent them from becoming a victim.

"As your Sheriff, I personally apologize to any residents who have received any such calls from any individuals in this attempt to commit fraud and possibly identity theft. Please call our Office if you have any concerns regarding this type of activity," said Sheriff Mark Lusk.