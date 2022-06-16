Sayre, Pa. —Investigators in Sayre said they uncovered abuse that lasted more than ten years and led to a man being charged with 1,400 counts of charges that included rape of a child and statutory sexual assault.

Jeffrey Post, 45, of Sayre is accused of forcing a juvenile accuser to perform various sex acts for more than a decade. Post threatened the person and asked for “thank you” payments for various projects he was able to help with at a residence near the 200 block of Lincoln Street in Sayre.

During an interview with authorities in June, the accuser told police the abuse started when they were nine years old. According to an affidavit, the accuser told police they were ready to speak about what happened.

Several incidents were described by the accuser as investigators listened during the interview. The accuser told them they were relieved to start menstruating, because it kept Post away from and meant they weren’t pregnant.

The accuser said the abuse started in 2011 when they were nine years old and Post began touching their genitals. The touching elevated from touchding underneath the clothes to sexual intercourse when the accuser was 12 years old, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, the accuser told police after so many years of abuse she stopped praying it would end.

“(The accuser) had prayed for so many years that someone would find out about it and it would stop, but that never happened,” an officer with the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote. “(Accuser) said they continued to do these sex acts with Post hoping they would someday end, but they didn’t.”

The accuser told police they continued to engage in the acts with Post despite leaving for college. Post allegedly told them he would not touch their sisters if the sexual acts continued, but the accuser told police they discovered the same things had been done to their siblings.

Post’s bail was listed as $750,000 monetary, which was set on June 14 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

Post is being held on a staggering number of charges that topped more than 1,000, according to court records.

Post was charged with 200 counts of first-degree rape forcible compulsion, 100 counts of rape of a child, 200 counts of statutory sexual assault, 200 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 100 counts of second-degree aggravated indecent assault, 100 counts of second-degree aggravated indecent assault, 200 counts of third-degree corruption of minors, and 200 counts of first-degree unlawful contact with a minor. All charges are felonies.

According to court records, Post was also charged with 200 counts of second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age. Post will face Hurley on June 21 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

