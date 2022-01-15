Sayre, Pa. —When Sayre police arrived at a residence on Jan. 6, they observed a man standing over an unconscious person next to a knife.

Officer George Nichols said he spoke with a witness, who said they awoke to Mark Allen Leonard, 66, of Sayre screaming in their front yard. The witness confronted Leonard and pushed him through a post that was supporting the front porch.

Leonard continued to yell at the man, allegedly pulling out a knife and lunging at the witness before being struck in the head with the broken post.

The witness told officers his arm was lacerated during the attack, but refused medical treatment.

Leonard was charged with second-degree aggravated assault along with three other misdemeanors that included simple assault, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Judge Larry Hurley gave Leonard a bail of $75,000 after he announced the charges in court. Leonard is being held at the Bradford County Prison until a Jan. 18 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet