Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man is in custody for allegedly throwing a saw blade at another man.

Ronnie Lou Schley could be heard breaking things and throwing things as police responded to a call near the 900 block of Cherry Street, authorities said. The 42-year-old Schley was ordered to come out of the home by members of the Williamsport Police Department, according to the affidavit.

Schley walked out of the home and was take into custody on an outstanding warrant by police. Schley was arraigned on Oct. 15 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Police found a reciprocating saw blade lodged approximately one-inch into the wall inside the home.

Schley caused a disturbance at the Williamsport Hospital earlier in the night over a lost jacket, police said. He allegedly fled from the area after police were called.

Schley is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $7,500 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

