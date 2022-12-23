Hershey, Pa. — Santa's reindeer are prepping for Christmas and just earned a seal of approval for takeoff.

On December 21, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pa. State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill assessed the condition of Santa Claus's reindeer. The deer were granted a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and a Permit to Ship in Pennsylvania.

“Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding. “Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, the care of ZooAmerica veterinarians, and Santa’s due diligence, families can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning.”

Prior to their arrival at Hersheypark, the nine reindeer - Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder (a.k.a. Donner), Blitzen, and Rudolph - were cleared for travel by Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska's state veterinarian.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Gerlach for his thorough inspection of these reindeer,” said Dr. Brightbill, Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian. “According to their certificates, despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health!”

Certificates of Veterinary Inspection are required to ensure that contagious diseases are not carried by animals across state lines. The certifications are supplied by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians for animals from Pennsylvania to travel across state lines.

"Hersheypark is honored that Santa trusts his nine reindeer to the care of our ZooAmerica team throughout the holiday season," said Amanda Polyak, Public Relations Manager at the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company. "We're the only place to see them all together in the Northeast through January 1, so we wish them a magical flight before they come back to Hershey!"

