Williamsport, Pa. — A 6-0 unanimous vote by Williamsport City Council passed an ordinance to create a Transit Oversight Committee for River Valley Transit during a Dec. 2 City Council meeting.

The proposal from Councilman Adam Yoder creates a standing committee to ensure proper checks and balances are enforced, adequate oversight is performed, and full compliance is achieved within the City of Williamsport’s Department of Transportation (River Valley Transit).

“Since being sworn in last year, I have continued to advocate for and propose solutions for two consistent issues that have been holding the city government back from properly performing the people’s work—inadequate checks and balances in the City Government, and inadequate oversight of RVT by City Council,” Yoder said.

“The recent RVT audit findings and RVTs recent Performance Review from PennDot are prime examples of the results that occur from these foundational issues," Yoder continued.

Formation of the committee brings added oversight and focus to the ongoing operations of RVT, with potential scope including, but not limited to:

Compliance with federal, state, and local transit regulations.

Implementation of PennDot recommendations outlined in the recent Act 44 performance review.

Oversight of development and execution of strategic planning work and River Valley Transit.

Exploration of the feasibility of regionalization opportunities for River Valley Transit.

Collaboration medium between City and County officials to address other transportation related issues and needs within the city.

“City Council began to address the inadequacy of checks and balances last year in updating the Administrative Code to ensure checks and balances of city department leadership are in alignment with the current department structure of the Executive branch,” Yoder said. “This was an effort I was proud to lead. I am equally as proud to lead Council’s efforts to provide more formal oversight to River Valley Transit by establishment of the Transit Oversight Committee.”

The ordinance was voted into law during Thursday’s meeting and will go into effect on Dec. 22 of this year.

Included in the committee are three members of City Council, appointed by the President Randy Allison, the Mayor Derek Slaughter, the City Controller, and the City’s Director of Finance and Administration. Membership from River Valley Transit includes the General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Controller, and Compliance Officer.

“I look forward to seeing this committee begin the important work of adequate oversight of River Valley Transit,” Yoder said. “The services this department provides to city constituents are critical to the fiscal and economic vibrancy of Williamsport. Focused oversight will be critical to ensure these services continue in alignment with state, federal, and local regulations.”