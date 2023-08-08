Sorority rush coach Trisha Addicks charges parents $3,500 to help their daughters get into a sorority.

Addicks had a “traumatic” experience back in 1986, when she went through rush her freshman year of college at The University of Georgia and didn’t make the cut, according to Insider.

Addicks decided to reenter the rush process during her sophomore year, ultimately finding her place in Chi Omega. Seven years ago, Addicks began helping friends’ daughters by giving them free advice to prepare for rush.

The experience was a pipeline into her now thriving business that helps young women go through rush and get into competitive sororities.

Her clientele primarily comes from Southern schools with notoriously challenging recruitment, including the University of Alabama, University of Georgia, University of Mississippi, and University of South Carolina.

Clients pay a flat fee of $3,500 to be assigned a mentor, and Addicks's team of mentors, all of whom are in their mid to late 20s and 30s, provide guidance throughout the entire rush journey. The mentoring relationship covers a wide range of topics, from fashion advice to conversation starters, all tailored to the individual's personality, Insider reported.

Addicks shared with Insider that rush is about being confident and showing your true colors in an appropriate way. She compares rushing to going in for a job interview, “You show up in a bikini, you’re probably not going to get the job,” she told Insider.

For those who follow her advice, Addicks says that there is a “100% success rate.”

Success, she emphasizes, is measured by the client finding their perfect fit and feeling content with their choice.

