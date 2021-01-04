Sullivan County, Pa. – Residents in Sullivan County are without power after yesterday's heavy snowfall led to downed tree and damaged power lines across the region.

This morning, Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. posted an update to their Facebook page.

"We know some members have been out for quite some time now. But crews are working as fast and safe as possible to restore power to members," said the company.

"Unfortunately road conditions, as well as trees hanging on power lines covered with heavy snow, downed lines, etc. are hampering outage restoration."

According to the post, all linemen as well as two additional crews are working to restore power and the company expects additional crews to arrive to assist in repairs. At this point, the company cannot provide exact times when power will be restored.

Anyone experiencing a power outage is asked to call the company's outage line at 570-924-3418 to report it.