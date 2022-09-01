Harrisburg, Pa. — A state senator wants to reign in police powers when it comes to stopping vehicles that have license plate frames.

Sen. Scott Martin (R-13) announced this week he was planning on introducing legislation that would clarify a law that allows police to stop a vehicle with an obscured license plate.

The issue came to light after a state Superior Court ruling this week that a 2021 traffic stop in Philadelphia — for an obstructed license plate — was constitutional, even though the numbers on the license plate were visible. A frame around the plate obscured the lowest portion of the plate that advertises the state's tourism website.

"The decision issued by the three-judge Superior Court panel would allow for a member of law enforcement to stop a driver if any part of their license plate is obscured, even if the obstruction covers only the paint around the edges or the “visitpa.com” at the bottom of the plate," Martin noted. "The consequence of this decision has likely made thousands Pennsylvania drivers in violation of the law overnight."

Martin said when he first read the decision, he happened to be in a parking lot and noticed most of the vehicles had custom frames, from car dealers or sports teams.

"This decision would now mean that any one of those drivers could be pulled over with probable cause," he said. "I do not believe this was the intent of lawmakers, and how can we reasonably expect law enforcement to consistently apply this ruling in their daily activities?"

Martin plans to clarify that the law would only apply only to the important identifiable information displayed on a license plate.

"It is the responsibility of the court to call balls and strikes and interpret the meaning of the law," he said. "Their ruling is not a reflection of preferred outcomes (surely it is not their intent to criminalize hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania drivers), but rather a call to the legislature to now perform its responsibility and better clarify language in the statute. My legislation will do just that."

