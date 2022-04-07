Crash_NCPA

Union County, Pa. -- Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 northbound and southbound near the intersection of Beagle Club Road / River Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, due to a multiple vehicle crash.

Route 15 northbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Route 15 southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being directed to the Route 15 northbound (passing) lane.

Be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.