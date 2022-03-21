Towanda, Pa. -- Local representative Tina Pickett will hold a free Gun Law Seminar at the Towanda Gun Club for the public to attend and learn more about their gun rights.

The free Gun Law Seminar will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at the Towanda Gun Club, State Route 187, 164 Gun Club Lane. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the seminar starts at 6 p.m.

“Anyone interested in learning more about their rights under the Commonwealth’s gun laws is encouraged to attend,” explains Pickett. “There are some misconceptions out there about some of those regulations. I’m hosting this event to present the facts, with the help of our local experts who will lead the discussion.”

The seminar will be conducted by Bradford County Sheriff Clinton “C.J.” Walters and Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey. They will also answer questions from the audience.

Attendees are required to register for the seminar. They can do so by calling Rep. Pickett’s Towanda office at (570) 265-3124 or RSVP online.



