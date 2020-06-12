Route 642 Closed in Liberty Township, Montour County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 642 (Liberty Valley Road) are closed between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road / Bridge Road) in Liberty Township, Montour County, due to low hanging utility wires.

A detour is in place using Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Route 3004 (Pottsgrove Road).

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

