Route 61 is currently closed in both directions in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to downed utility lines.

A detour is in place using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4007 (Anthracite Road).

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Updates to follow.

