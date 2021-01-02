ROLLOVER CRASH REPORTED FNN Article © Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.





Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. – A vehicle rollover accident with entrapment was reported just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Rutland Township.



The crash occurred near 5079 Route 549 and fire crews from Mansfield Hose ComPany and Big Elm units out of Daggett, Pa., responded.





Fire personnel found a truck turned upside down on its roof and the driver was unresponsive, as well as, entrapped inside the vehicle.





The male driver did come to while fire and EMS crews were trying to extract him from the vehicle. He was freed from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m. and was talking with emergency personnel.





Several units were able to be recalled, as EMS checked over the driver. State Police were reported on scene around 10:19 p.m. and were running their investigation into the crash.





A rollback from Wheeler's Towing was said to have arrived on scene to remove the vehicle just after 11:00 p.m.





Route 549 was closed down in that area so the vehicle could be loaded and towed from the scene. The roadway was reopened and fire crews were cleared around 11:20 p.m.





FNN was told the driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.





Pennsylvania State Police are still running their investigation into the factors that caused this accident.



