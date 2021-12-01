Route 54 is closed in both directions between Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township and Route 487 Ralpho Township, Northumberland County, due to downed utilities, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 61 and Route 487 is in place.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.