11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging.

--

Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities.

A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.