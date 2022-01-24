UPDATE, 7:20 a.m. : Route 487 is open.

Columbia County, Pa. -- Both lanes of Route 487 are closed between Route 93 (Berwick Road) in Orangeville Borough and Rohrsburg Road in Orange Township, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.

A detour for cars using local roads is in place. A detour for commercial vehicles is Interstate 80, Route 42 and Route 118.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. Free and available 24 hours a day, 511PA.com provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.