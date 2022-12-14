Route 442 is closed in both directions between Confer Lane and Route 2061 (Clarkstown Road) in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities, according to PennDOT.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

