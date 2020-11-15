Oval, Pa. – All lanes now are open on State Route 44 Southbound near Oval, between SR 0654 and Bower and Ireland roads, PA 511 indicated.

Related reading: Firey crash closes Route 44 near Oval

The road was closed since the early hours of Sunday morning following a police pursuit through Nippenose Valley.

The driver of a silver Mazda 3 allegedly fled police before crashing into a tree, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner. The vehicle rolled down a 10-15 foot embankment before catching fire.

State police at Montoursville finished their crash reconstruction early Sunday afternoon. Both lanes on Route 44 now are open, according to PA 511.