Oval, Pa. – All lanes now are open on State Route 44 Southbound near Oval, between SR 0654 and Bower and Ireland roads, PA 511 indicated.

The road was closed since the early hours of Sunday morning following a police pursuit through Nippenose Valley.

The driver of a silver Mazda 3 allegedly fled police before crashing into a tree, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner. The vehicle rolled down a 10-15 foot embankment before catching fire.

State police at Montoursville finished their crash reconstruction early Sunday afternoon. Both lanes on Route 44 now are open, according to PA 511.

