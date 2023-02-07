RoadClosed_generic_twolane_2021.jpg

Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.