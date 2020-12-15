Berwick, Pa. – In honor of a Berwick family with a rich history of service and sacrifice to the U.S. military, Route 339 has been dedicated as the Turner Memorial Highway. Several members of the Turner family have given their lives in the defense of U.S. interests, and the highway will serve as a reminder of their selflessness.

Five members of the Turner family served at the same time during World War II, while multiple others served in the Korean War and Vietnam. The family has earned numerous medals and awards for their service.

The dedication ceremony was attended by Rep. David Millard and featured a gun salute near the newly-installed highway sign.