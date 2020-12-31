Update 11:45 a.m. – Route 235 is closed between 522 and Sand Hill Road.

Snyder County, Pa. – Motorists who travel Route 235 in Snyder County are advised the road is closed between Hertrick Ridge Road in Spring Township and Route 4016 (Middle Road) in Adams Township due to a vehicle crash with downed wires just north of Benfer in Spring Township.

A local detour is in place, motorists should drive with caution in the area.

Trucks are advised to use Route 104 or 322 as alternate routes. Southbound cars may use Sand Hill Road to Route 4012 (Back Mountain Road). Northbound cars may use Route 4005 (Middlecreek Road) to Sand Hill Road.

The road is expected to reopen this afternoon.