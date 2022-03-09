12:25 p.m. update: Route 220 is open in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

--

A tractor tariler crash has closed Route 220 in both directions between the intersection of Route 220 and Route 405 in Hughesville Borough, Lycoming County and Route 42 in Beech Glen in Sullivan County, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 118 and Route 42 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Can check conditions on Rt. 220 and major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.



