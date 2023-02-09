Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 1006 (Old Bernice Road) in Cherry Township and Route 87 in Dushore Borough, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities.

A detour using Old Bernice Road, Route 487, and Route 87 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

