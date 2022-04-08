Montoursville, Pa. – Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 2008 (Marsh Road) to the Sullivan County line in Albany Township, Bradford County for a downed pole and wires.

The following detours are in place.

Car detour includes Marsh Road into Sullivan County, Route 1017 (Railroad Street) in Sullivan County, Route 87 in Sullivan County, and Route 220 in Sullivan County.

Truck detour includes Route 2010 (Wyalusing New Albany Road), Route 2011 (Shaffers Notch Road), Marsh Road in Sullivan County, Railroad Street in Sullivan County, Route 87 in Sullivan County, Route 220 in Sullivan County.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.



