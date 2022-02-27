​Montoursville, Pa. – A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Update to The Week of Monday, Feb. 28

The week of Monday, Feb. 28, the contractor will continue pipe placement and temporary paving operations at various locations throughout the project, weather permitting. The majority of the work this week will focus at and around the intersection of Lockhart Street and Keystone Avenue. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in areas with alternating lane closures with flagging, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.