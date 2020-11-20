Hartley Township, Pa. – Route 192 at R.B. Winter State Park Road in Hartley Township, Union County, is now open. As of 2:20 p.m. PennDOT announced the road was now open to traffic.

Both lanes of the road were closed earlier today due to a vehicle crash. A detour had been in place, but is no longer needed.

