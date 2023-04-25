Tioga County, Pa. — Have you ever stopped to take in the panoramic view of the Tioga-Hammond Dams and beyond? Travelers heading south on Route 15 have been taking in the sights from a particular vista for 20 years.

The Keystone Welcome Center on Route 15 south marked its 20th anniversary on Monday, in coordination with work zone safety month.

The welcome center, seven miles south of the Pennsylvania-New York border, opened April 24, 2003. According to PennDOT, it's one of 14 official Keystone Welcome Centers, promoting travel and tourism in the state. In addition to facilities and the sprawling views, visitors can find "travel counsel," products, and services related to tourism and transportation.

From the outside, the center resembles a mountain lodge. Inside, visitors can relax on comfortable furniture by the fireplace or learn about the local lumber history and heritage, as well as forestry conservation efforts.

Marking the anniversary during National Work Zone Awareness Week

PennDOT, Highway Safety Network, and state police gathered at the welcome center Monday to note the anniversary, and to raise awareness for National Work Zone Awareness Week which was held April 17-21.

This year’s campaign is "You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.”

“When you approach a work zone, reduce your speed, be cautious to avoid distractions, turn on your headlights, maintain a safe distance and remember the highways workers have families to go home to," said said Trooper Robert Evanchick, Community Affairs Officer, PSP Troop F. "Take the extra steps to be cautious to ensure everyone gets home safely each and every day.”

The PennDOT Workers’ Memorial, which honors the 90 PennDOT employees who have been killed in the line of duty since 1970, was on display at the event. The memorial, with its reflective vests and hardhats mounted on stands, was created by Bradford County maintenance workers following the death of co-worker Leah Rumsey, who was hit by a car while flagging in a work zone.

The Workers’ Memorial emphasizes the fact that the safety of workers in a work zone is truly dependent on each and every person on Pennsylvania's roadways.

Construction worker seriously hurt after being hit by underage drunk driver Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police arrested a man accused of striking a construction worker with…

On April 18, a construction worker was struck and seriously injured in Woodward Township by a man allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said. Cy Robert Little, 20, of Lock Haven was visibly intoxicated at the time of the crash and charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and DUI/unsafe driving along with a slew of summary traffic offenses.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, in 2022 there were 1,293 work zone crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT's tips for safe driving in work zones

Drive the posted work zone speed limit

Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers

Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so

Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and do not tailgate

Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly

Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road

Always buckle up

Expect the unexpected

Be patient

