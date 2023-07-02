6:10 P.M. UPDATE: Route 15 southbound is open in Kelly Township, Union County.

Lewisburg, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 15 southbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Road) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, due to downed utilities and debris on the roadway.

A detour using Colonel John Kelly Road, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and Hospital Drive is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Large trucks should use Interstate 80 and Route 147, the new Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) highway.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

