10:55 a.m UPDATE:  Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction.

Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. 

Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

