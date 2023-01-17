ROAD CLOSURE UPDATES
NCPA

Updated Information

1:05 PM UPDATE: The on ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north in Union County is open.

The on ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north is closed in Union County due to a tractor trailer crash. 

A detour using Route 15 north and Interstate 80 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

 

