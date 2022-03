Sunbury, Pa. -- Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 61 at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury to Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a rockslide with downed utilities.

A detour using Brush Valley Road, Route 890, and Route 61 is in place. The roadways is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect delays in travel.

Stay up to date on conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.