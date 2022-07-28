Crash generic _2021

UPDATE, 9 a.m.: Route 147 is open in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

Mahanoy Township, Pa. — Route 147 is closed in both directions between Toad Valley Road and Route 225 in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 3024 (Mahantango Creek Road) and Route 255  is currently in place, according to PennDOT.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Check back here for updates or on any road condition by visiting www.511PA.com.

