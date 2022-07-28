UPDATE, 9 a.m.: Route 147 is open in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

--

Mahanoy Township, Pa. — Route 147 is closed in both directions between Toad Valley Road and Route 225 in Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 3024 (Mahantango Creek Road) and Route 255 is currently in place, according to PennDOT.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Check back here for updates or on any road condition by visiting www.511PA.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.