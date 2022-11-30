Snyder County, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.
A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for approximately two hours.
PennDOT urges driver to be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
