Scott Township/Briar Creek Borough, Pa. -- Motorists are advised that a $3.8 million resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue next week in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Sunday, July 19, the contractor HRI Inc. will continue to work on the 6.8 mile resurfacing project.

The project area spans from 400 feet east of the intersection of Route 11 and Edgar Ave. in Scott Township to 150 feet west of the intersection of Route 11 and Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough.

Work will also begin on the Interstate 80 ramps at Exit 241.

Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from mile marker 241B (Berwick exit) to mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) while work is being performed.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work on this project includes milling and paving the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guide rail upgrades, and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays and changing traffic patterns.