Selinsgrove, Pa. — Route 11 northbound ramp at the end of the Selinsgrove bypass is closed in Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT.

A detour using the Route 35 exit and Route 2017 (Market Street) through Selinsgrove is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

