Lock Haven, Pa. — The annual Ross Library Book Sale began this week and will continue through Saturday.

The book sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14 and again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The library's book sale is located in the parking lot of the library at 232 West Main Street, Lock Haven.

Earlier this week, the library temporarily closed due to water damage in the main area of the library.

"The library just reopened today after being closed since Thursday due to water from the big storm coming into the library and doing some damage," Tammy Garrison, MLIS Executive Director of the Annie Halenbake Ross Library said.

"It's the first day of our book sale, which we were determined to have, even if the library remained closed," Garrison said. "Last night was our preview night and we broke attendance and sales records."

Proceeds will help to restore the library after last week’s damage.

"Want to help? Visit the book sale this coming week! Proceeds will help us restore the library, and get her in working order again," read a Facebook post by the Annie Halenbake Ross Library. "Come out and get some great deals while supporting the library during this difficult time."

