Williamsport, Pa. — As a man allegedly strangled and beat a woman, another man, the roommate, blocked a door which was her only escape, police said.

Tyree Omar Vidal, 28, of Williamsport allegedly blocked the victim’s only route out of the room. Anthony Garnett Williams, 26, also of Williamsport then strangled and beat the woman inside a home near the 20 block of W. Fourth Street, according to a complaint file by Williamsport police officers.

Related reading: A quarter-pound of marijuana seized by Williamsport Police

“She feared that she would die,” Officer Charles Schwab said.

An emergency alert was sent by the victim to family members on July 1, Officer Charles Schwab said. They called police to report she was in an abusive relationship with Vidal, he added.

A family member went with officers to the apartment to speak with the victim, according to the affidavit. When she answered the door officers could see bruising and swelling on her face, Schwab wrote in the affidavit.

The accuser told police that "in the past, Vidal would assist Williamss as he abused her by doing things like holding the door and retrieving knives," according to court records.

Williams was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and simple assault. He is being incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

Vidal posted $25,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint and false imprisonment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle in August.

Tyree Omar Vidal docket sheet

Anthony Garnett Williams docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.