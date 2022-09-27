Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court.

Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list.

Butler was taken into custody at his home at 653 Livermore Road in Hepburn Township on Feb. 28, three and a half months after the grim discovery of remains belonging to Nicole Snyder, 6, and Jasmine Snyder, 4, buried beside a shed on the property.

Michele Butler, Ronald's wife, and Marie Snyder, the biological mother of the girls, confessed to details of alleged abuse and starvation leading up to the deaths of Nicole and Jasmine.

Marie Snyder and Echo Butler, Ronald's daughter, were charged with the death penalty in the case. Michele Butler faces felony murder, endangering the welfare of children, abuse of a corpse, and other charges.

The lengthy confession and testimony during a preliminary hearing on March 16 by Marie Snyder and Dale Fisher, Ronald Butler's neighbor, implied that Ronald Butler knew of, and at times witnessed, the abuse.

Motion to drop charges

Ronald Butler is charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, and one count of misdemeanor obstruction.

However, Matthew Diemer, Butler's court appointed attorney, argued for all charges to be dropped during Tuesday's hearing, saying the Commonwealth failed to establish that Butler had a "duty to act."

"Living in the same residence is not enough to establish Ronald Snyder as a guardian," Diemer said. "He never had a role with the children," according to Diemer who said Snyder never watched the children, bathed, fed, read to, or was involved with the girls' schooling. "He had no duty to protect," Diemer said.

The attorney also argued Jasmine Snyder lived in the Livermore Road residence for a very short time, and that while she was there, she was taken care of and healthy.

"The abuse, starvation, neglect, and death of Jasmine occurred at the Catherine Street residence," Diemer said, where Marie Snyder and Echo Butler, along with a third child, moved after living at the Livermore address.

According to testimony, Ronald Butler was led by his wife and daughter to believe that Nicole had, by that time, gone to live with a friend in another state.

As far as the charge of obstruction in the child abuse case, Diemer said his client was not lying to a Children & Youth caseworker and Lycoming County detective when he reported not knowing the whereabouts of Marie, Echo, or the children after they had packed their belongings and fled.

"They took everything," Butler reportedly told Detective Loretta Clark during her initial investigation, saying he did not know why they left or where they were going.

"Do you think he was lying?" District Attorney Ryan Gardner asked Clark on the stand on Tuesday.

"Yes," she replied.

The DA agreed that the evidence against Butler is circumstantial, but that the evidence is overwhelming.

"They lived in a 14 x 70 foot trailer," said Gardner. "The abuse rendered at the hands of Marie and Echo was unmistakable. The children let it be known that they did not like what was happening."

Gardner referred to Dale Fisher's testimony at the preliminary hearing when Fisher reported hearing "blood curdling" screams when Echo attempted to bathe the children in ice cold water as punishment. Ronald Butler, he said, was present to hear yelling, beatings, and to see the portions of food dwindle.

A witness called to testify in Tuesday's hearing, Justin Nickles, said that after hearing about the discovery of the bodies, he drove up to the address to take a look. Nickles had been a friend of Rodney Butler, Ronald Butler's son who died in 2010 by suicide.

Butler saw Nickles drive by, and waved him down, Nickles testified. Butler allegedly said to Nickles, "How much can a guy take?" and that over the last six weeks, the girls had starved to death, and that he had snuck crackers to them.

"Why sneak crackers if he didn't think the children were malnourished?" Gardner said.

President Judge Nancy Butts has not made a ruling on whether or not Butler's charges will be bound over for court or dismissed.

Butler is released on conditions that he is to have no contact with children under the age of 18, no contact with co-defendants in the case; he must wear an ankle monitor, and have daily contact with his supervised bail officer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.