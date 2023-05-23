Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will likely make his long-awaited announcement of a 2024 presidential run tomorrow to coincide with a large donor meeting in his home state.

DeSantis, who has recently changed his twitter handle from @rondesantisfl to simply @rondesantis, is also relocating his campaign headquarters to a larger facility.

Just last week, Redfield and Wilton Strategies ran a poll for Newsweek and found DeSantis trailing Donald Trump 77% to 8%. While it’s understood that an official candidacy announcement from DeSantis would increase his numbers, the extent of this increase remains to be seen.

DeSantis, a U.S. Navy veteran and former U.S. Representative, was elected governor in 2018.

