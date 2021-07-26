Northumberland, Pa. -- The right lane of Interstate 180 East in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, is closed due to a rollover vehicle crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Entrapment was reported at the crash which happened at mile marker 9, according to Union County Firewire. The crash involved a truck and trailer rolled over on its side. LifeFlight is on standby.

Warrior Run Fire Company as well as several other units responded. Additional details will be posted as they become available.