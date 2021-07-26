Crash generic _2021

Northumberland, Pa. -- The right lane of Interstate 180 East in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, is closed due to a rollover vehicle crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m.

Entrapment was reported at the crash which happened at mile marker 9, according to Union County Firewire. The crash involved a truck and trailer rolled over on its side. LifeFlight is on standby. 

Warrior Run Fire Company as well as several other units responded. Additional details will be posted as they become available. 


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.